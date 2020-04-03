Morgan Stanley Trims Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $185.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a reduce rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.31.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.18. 25,681,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,650,980. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,164 shares of company stock worth $17,408,234. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

