Morgan Stanley Trims Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Target Price to $15.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

HUN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Insiders have acquired 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,575,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after acquiring an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

