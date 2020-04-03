Morgan Stanley Trims Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Target Price to $15.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,511. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $227,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,344,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,298,000 after purchasing an additional 364,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,607,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

