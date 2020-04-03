Morgan Stanley Trims Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $125.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.31.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.08. 7,678,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,384,369. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

