Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given $40.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Mueller Industries’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 210,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 136,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.