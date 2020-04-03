NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Benchmark

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Standpoint Research began coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an accumulate rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.56.
Shares of NCR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.19. 2,769,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,728. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.82. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
