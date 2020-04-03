NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Benchmark

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Standpoint Research began coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an accumulate rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.19. 2,769,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,728. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.82. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

