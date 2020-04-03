Nomura Cuts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $56.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective decreased by Nomura from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.57.

NYSE:TJX traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,138,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,319,179. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 145,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 169,192 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

