Nomura Trims Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $28.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective trimmed by Nomura from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 2,034,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 104.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.