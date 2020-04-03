Northland Securities Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.98.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,109,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,427,528. The company has a market capitalization of $221.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,698 shares of company stock worth $1,457,169. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

