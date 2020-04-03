NuBits Price Hits $0.0449 on Top Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 57.1% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. NuBits has a market cap of $493,484.31 and approximately $528.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02631524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00196892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

