Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $37.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,462. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

