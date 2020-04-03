Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.05.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,648. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

