Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.05.

NTR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.37. 83,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,670,000 after purchasing an additional 173,724 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,325,000 after purchasing an additional 850,459 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,388,000 after purchasing an additional 594,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

