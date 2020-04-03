Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

