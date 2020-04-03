Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NCB stock remained flat at $$14.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

