Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.0% per year over the last three years.

NAD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,905. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

