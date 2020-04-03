Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NEV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. 2,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.