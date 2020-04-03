Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NID traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.10. 8,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

