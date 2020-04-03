Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD alerts:

NIQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.