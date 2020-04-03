NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Get NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS alerts:

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.