NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Get NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM alerts:

Shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,167. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.