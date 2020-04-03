Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,701. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Separately, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

