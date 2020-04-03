Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

NXJ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

