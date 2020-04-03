Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NJV remained flat at $$12.51 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

