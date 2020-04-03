Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

NRK traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,903. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

