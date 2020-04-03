Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.05. 1,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.