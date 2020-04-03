Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NXR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 1,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,638. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

