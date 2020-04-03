Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 27,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

