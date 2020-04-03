Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NBB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 2,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.