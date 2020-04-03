NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $241.28 and last traded at $243.07, 16,372,564 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 13,658,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.60.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.79. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,829 shares of company stock worth $16,436,342. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.