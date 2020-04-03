O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 485 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

PG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,683,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,013,797. The firm has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

