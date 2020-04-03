Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.17)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $171-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.07 million.Okta also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to -0.36–0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Okta has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $142.98.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.45.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.