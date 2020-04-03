Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of OFLX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $798.06 million, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.87. Omega Flex has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $119.89.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 27.87%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

