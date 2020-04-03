Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Randall A. Lipps Sells 5,000 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. 785,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 26.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Omnicell by 48.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 97.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

