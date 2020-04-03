ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at UBS Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ONEOK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ONEOK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,599,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,604. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

