Oppenheimer Cuts Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $47.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.17.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.