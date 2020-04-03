Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post $1.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $460,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $8.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $94.07 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $143.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. 168,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,585. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

