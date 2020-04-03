Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 168,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

