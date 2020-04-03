Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 112.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSMT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 181,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $151.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.18.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.