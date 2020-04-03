Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $5.00 at UBS Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $50.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OVV. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ovintiv from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.24.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 532,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,645,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $691.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Insiders have acquired 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.