Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Buy by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.50.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.19.
Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.78. 2,440,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $465.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
