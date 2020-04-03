Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Buy by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.78. 2,440,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $465.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

