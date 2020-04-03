PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Down 8.3%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.43, 1,103,786 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,355,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

