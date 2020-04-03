Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.92.

PK stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,451,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,613. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

