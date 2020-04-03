Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. 1,419,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,751. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.