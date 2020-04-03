Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

GFL traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,751. Passage Bio has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

