Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. 1,419,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,751. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

