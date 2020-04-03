Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFL. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.38.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.65. 1,419,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,751. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.