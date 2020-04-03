PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.45.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,226,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. PBF Energy has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,105,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,789,988 shares of company stock worth $53,810,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after buying an additional 418,750 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after buying an additional 58,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,571,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after buying an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 524,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

