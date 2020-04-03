Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stock Price Down 8%

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)’s share price traded down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.78, 940,935 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,350,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

