Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PCK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 8,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

